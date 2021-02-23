Cetera Welcomes $123 Million AUM Investment Practice

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has announced the affiliation of financial professional, Paul Weinberger, a full-service investment and tax professional based in Clearwater, FL. Weinberger currently supports $123 million in assets under management. Mr. Weinberger's specialties include:

Tailored wealth advisory solutions

Retirement income distribution strategies

Risk mitigation and asset protection strategies

Multi-generational and wealth legacy planning

Tax planning and preparation

With over 25 years' experience in financial services, Weinberger was seeking to enhance and expand his practice. By joining Cetera's community comprised of wealth management professionals, he'll have the ability to access unique consultative opportunities from Cetera's specialty-focused resources and fellow industry colleagues with similar operations dedicated to financial planning. He shared, "I feel I found my niche with Cetera. Through platforms like AdviceWorks®, I'm looking forward to driving growth and efficiency for my practice and team as well as enhancing the communication and elite service we offer to our clients."

Ron Krueger, President of Cetera Financial Specialists shared, "We are proud to have Paul and his team as part of the Cetera community. Financial professionals are attracted to Cetera's proven growth methodology delivered through a community- approach backed by scale and dedicated resources. We look forward to working together to build their firm's enterprise value."

Weinberger and his team will affiliate with Cetera Financial Specialists LLC.

