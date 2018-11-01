Cetera Welcomes Brian M. Neyland, CFP®, as a Community Financial Institution Director

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera, a leading network of independent broker-dealer firms supporting the delivery of professional financial advice, today announced that Brian Neyland has joined Cetera as an independent program manager servicing banks, credit unions and independent advisors in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and independent advisors in New York. One of Brian's key objectives in this role is to consult with financial institutions in helping them grow and expand their wealth management programs.

Brian has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, having been recognized as a top performer with several awards both at the firm and industry level. He was most recently recognized by Bank Investment Consultant magazine as the #4 program manager nationwide for the 2017 Top 25 Program Managers Award. Brian joins from LPL, where he was a business consultant and program manager in a multi-state territory, where he consulted and oversaw several financial institutions and independent advisor offices with nearly 100 advisors and over three billion dollars in AUA.

Brian M. Neyland, CFP, said, "Cetera shares my passion for helping financial institutions and advisors provide top tier financial advice to their customers. Most importantly, the specialty focus on financial institutions provides me with the platform that will enable me to embark on the next chapter of business growth. Cetera's new technology platform coupled with its commitment to the Advice Centric Experience offers the right balance of innovation and efficiency. Equally important is Cetera's focus on creating alignment with their advisors and financial institutions. I've never seen an organization so committed to ensuring that the voice of its advisors and institutions are represented at all levels of the organization, from strategy formation to execution discipline. My goal is to add value and fuel organic growth within these institutions and advisors by improving their knowledge, efficiency, productivity and overall revenue, and thus the overall customer experience."

LeAnn Rummel, President of Cetera Investment Services, said, "We're excited to welcome Brian Neyland, who has built an exceptional track record in attracting bank and credit union wealth management programs of all sizes to platforms like ours, while partnering closely with program managers and advisors to achieve successful growth of their businesses. At Cetera, we believe that the financial institution market requires a unique and dedicated offering in order to maximize each institutions growth. We are committed to maintaining the preeminent platform for servicing banks and credit unions, coupled with leading program managers. In Brian we have been able to attract a best in class veteran in his profession. His dedication to helping clients grow and delivering exceptional client service is in line with our primary objectives at Cetera: growth and client service are key components of Cetera's Advice-Centric Experience® model, which envisions a profession driven by high-caliber, planning-based advice for clients, helping them achieve financial well-being at each stage of life."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group ("Cetera") is a leading network of independent firms empowering the delivery of professional financial advice to individuals, families and company retirement plans across the country through trusted financial advisors and financial institutions. Cetera is the second-largest independent financial advisor network in the nation by number of advisors, as well as a leading provider of retail services to the investment programs of banks and credit unions.

Through its multiple distinct firms, Cetera offers independent and institutions-based advisors the benefits of a large, established broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, while serving advisors and institutions in a way that is customized to their needs and aspirations. Advisor support resources offered through Cetera include award-winning wealth management and advisory platforms, comprehensive broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services, practice management support and innovative technology. For more information, visit cetera.com .

