LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration to Cetera's [email protected] is live for all Cetera-affiliated financial professionals, branch offices, investors and families. The virtual experience, which will stream Tuesdays and Thursdays between October 6-22, is designed for advisors, by advisors, and incorporates the best of educational and experiential elements from Cetera's annual award-winning1 conference, Connect.

Michael Zuna, Cetera's Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Cetera's network has a unique sense of community and it was really important to cater this experience to the entire network. We completely reimagined this as a unique streaming experience that's modeled more like how we consume content than taking a live event into a virtual meeting room. The format and programming reflect Cetera's ability to meet our audience where they are by enabling them to create a personalized streaming experience that speaks to their unique goals and viewing preferences. Also, new, we have opened many sessions to our financial professional's families and their investors. I'll be tuning in to programs from our fund managers and financial professionals' peer-to-peer sessions focused on driving growth through marketing."

Attendees can select sessions based on their business goals and community interests, including tax planning, banking, ensemble practices, branch offices, entrepreneurs and support staff. The format is optimized for professionals working from home with entertainment, screen breaks, family fun and elements for physical, mental and professional wellbeing.

In addition to an exciting closing presentation from a former U.S. President, live and on-demand programming will feature inspirational segments from the Honorable Carol Moseley Braun, former U.S. senator and ambassador; and Medal of Honor Recipient, Colonel Jack Jacobs. Guests have access to professional continuing education opportunities with high-caliber industry experts and engaging entertainment, including a behind-the-scenes look at TaylorMade's exclusive training facility, The Kingdom; Season 15 Hell's Kitchen winner, Chef Ariel Malone "cooking with the family"; home organization and renovation tips from an HGTV host; and more.

Financial streaming includes Fund Manager sessions with 80% focused on business growth and more than 30% offering continuing education credits; and programming from the Cetera home office featuring peer-to-peer learning opportunities.

Angela Brill, president and financial advisor of Prosperity Advisors, who is a member of [email protected]'s advisory board said, "Cetera has curated sessions to reflect topics that drive growth for our practices and are top-of-mind for the investors we serve. We place significant value in professional development so with no travel limitations, we're looking forward to the entire Prosperity team, as well as our families and clients joining the experience for the first time."

Visit cetera.com/connect-at-home for more information about the experience. Registration is by invitation only.

1 Cetera's Connect conference was awarded a 2019 silver Stevie® award at the 18th Annual American Business Awards®

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

