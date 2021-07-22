CETY Announces a $500,000 Sales Order for Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility for Q3 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), a low-carbon energy company focusing on products and solutions in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, announced today it has secured a $500,000.00 USD sales order with Aries Clean Technologies for the installation of a Clean Cycle Waste Heat Generator at its Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility, in Linden NJ. The facility will be operational in Q4 2021.

The Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility brings environmental and sustainable benefits to the New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area by processing 430 tons of biosolids daily into clean renewable energy. CETY's Clean Cycle System recovers the renewable energy that is generated which is re-used within the system, so no fossil fuels are used during normal operations.

CETY's announcement of this new project follows several other CETY projects in line with its plan to expand market share in the commercial, industrial, and municipal clean energy sectors. Following the recent qualification of Waste-to-Heat power and other clean energy solutions as receiving valuable Investment Tax Credits (ITC), CETY is positioning its business to capture the surge in interest in clean energy solutions in key markets by providing a suite of Heat Recovery, Waste to Heat, and other clean energy solutions.

CETY works closely with their customers and investors in its special purpose vehicles maximize Investment Tax Credits through CETY's energy finance business called CETY Capital, our subsidiary that funds and finances clean energy production projects.

Project Overview:

CETY's Clean Cycle Generator is a containerized system that captures wasted heat produced by both industrial and municipal facilities and converts it into grid-ready electricity that can either be sold for a profit or offset electrical expenses of the facility.

Unlike other technologies, The Clean Cycle generates electricity any time the heat source is operating, requires no operator, and is fully automated, creating a low cost of operations and maintenance in contrast to other solutions available. The Clean Cycle requires no fuel, and no combustion takes place during the process, producing zero emissions, making it the ideal system for projects like the Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility and many others.

In addition to the Clean Cycle System, Aries Clean Technologies will deploy its patented fluidized bed gasification system that was designed specifically for processing biosolids. The system will reduce the volume of biosolids from 430 tons per day to 22 tons of beneficialBio-Fly-Ash™. It will also reduce greenhouse gases due to the reduction in trucking miles associated with conventional disposal methods as well as the elimination of methane generated from land application of biosolids.

Project Highlights:

State of the art, patented fluidized bed gasification facility located in a re-purposed building within the Linden Roselle Sewerage Authority complex

Process 430 tons per day of biosolids

Producing 22 tons of beneficial Bio-Fly-Ash ™ daily

daily Closed-loop system requires no fossil fuels during operations

Construction underway

Full operations in Q3 2021

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces, and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes, or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

About Aries Clean Technologies

Aries Clean Technologies, based in Franklin, Tennessee, develops, designs, and builds innovative proprietary fluidized bed and downdraft gasification systems and projects using its eight patents granted to date. Its projects provide for the sustainable conversion of biosolids and biomass, reduction of carbon emissions, and the production of clean thermal and electrical energy and beneficial Aries GREEN® Biochar or Bio-Fly-Ash™. For more information, please visit our website: www.ariescleantech.com

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Kam Mahdi, CEO

949-273-4990 x814

[email protected]

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949.273.4990 main

949.273.4990 fax

www.cetyinc.com

SOURCE Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cetyinc.com

