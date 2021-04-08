CETY Announces Intention to Develop 4 New Energy Production Facilities in Northeast

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), a low carbon energy company focusing on products and solutions in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, announced today it intends to complete ongoing development work for 4 renewable energy processing facilities utilizing residuals of managed forestry activities and commission plants within the coming 2 years COD 2023-2024. Located in the northeast markets, these new sites will demonstrate the commercial use of the company's high temperature ablative fast pyrolysis reactor ("HTAP") system.

CETY is focusing on HTAP applications for industrial and municipality solid waste, landfill waste, agriculture waste, and forestry waste. This builds on the current increase in incentives for investment in clean energy solutions for commercial and industrial users, as well as a surge in interest in clean energy solutions in municipalities.

In combination with existing CETY technologies and solutions, these projects will advance the company's mission to offer a more vertically integrated platform for clean energy solutions across multiple industries in most key markets globally.

CETY will use a pyrolysis system for processing of organic waste in high temperature producing renewable high heating value fuel gas and value-added chemicals. The key benefits of this system are:

Better waste sourcing and mixing flexibility,

Near-zero emissions,

Modular design,

Zero liquid discharge,

Zero solid waste residue waste.

"Low carbon energy is a must for sustainable development and is now recognized as the required path for achieving economic growth globally and sustaining high living standards. This technology will create synergy for CETY's ORC business and pave the way for future market integration for CETY as well." Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY commented.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes, or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

