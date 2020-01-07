CEVA Speeds the Development of True Wireless Stereo Earbuds with its Support of Bluetooth LE Audio

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show - CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that it has enhanced its offerings for developers of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and other wireless audio devices with the general release of the RivieraWaves Bluetooth Low Energy and Dual Mode IPs with support for LE Audio.

LE Audio is the next generation of Bluetooth audio. It introduces new features that enhance audio quality and link robustness as well as enabling new audio sharing use cases. The audio quality improvements are courtesy of a new codec called LC3, or Low Complexity Communications Codec, which also enables lower power operation and so extending the battery life of TWS earbuds and other audio streaming devices. LC3 is already optimized for CEVA's Audio DSPs.

"The Bluetooth community continues to drive the technology forward to meet evolving market needs and create new opportunities," said Mark Powell, CEO of Bluetooth SIG. "LE Audio is a prime example. Not only will it enhance the performance of existing Bluetooth audio products, it introduces Audio Sharing, a new audio use case poised to transform the way we experience audio and connect with the world around us."

LE Audio is one of the most important Bluetooth innovations in recent times, and CEVA's unique portfolio of Bluetooth Dual Mode and Bluetooth Low Energy IPs, along with its DSPs, audio/voice software and sensor fusion technologies positions CEVA as the industry's leading one-stop-shop provider for advanced wireless audio solutions.

"We congratulate the Bluetooth SIG on the introduction of LE Audio," said Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "We have a large customer base for both our Bluetooth Low Energy and Bluetooth Dual Mode IPs and we're already seeing strong demand from customers for LE Audio to bring new wireless audio product offerings to the market."

About RivieraWaves Bluetooth

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including Isochronous Channels for LE Audio, Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), Randomized Advertising Channel Indexing, Periodic Advertising Sync Transfer, GATT Caching and other enhancements. With more than 2 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

