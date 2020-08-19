CEVA's Wi-Fi 6 Solution Becomes World's First IP to Achieve Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ Status from the Wi-Fi Alliance®

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that its RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 6 IP platform has become the world's first Wi-Fi IP to achieve Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ Status from the Wi-Fi Alliance®. CEVA offers a complete suite of Wi-Fi 6 IPs, spanning 1x1 20 MHz for low power IoT devices through to MIMO 80/160MHz Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for higher end products including smartphones, smart TVs, access points and wireless infrastructure. CEVA's Wi-Fi 6 IPs have already been licensed to multiple semiconductor companies and OEMs for upcoming products.

Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "We are proud to yet again be the first IP provider in the world to achieve certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance for our latest RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 6 solution. Wi-Fi 6 is set to have a huge role in the expansion of the Internet of Things in the coming years, with its inherent low power design and high throughput being ideal for IoT devices. By taking our IP through the certification process, it provides our customers with a low risk path to integrating Wi-Fi 6 connectivity into their chip designs and we look forward to sharing their success in this burgeoning space."

The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 certification is designed to distinguish Wi-Fi 6 products and networks that meet the highest standards for security and interoperability to deliver exceptional end user experiences and wireless stability. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 products provide significant capacity, performance and latency improvements to the entire Wi-Fi ecosystem, while ensuring that solutions from multiple vendors interoperate to help enable greater innovation and opportunity.

The RivieraWaves Wi-Fi IP family offers a comprehensive suite of IPs and platforms for embedding Wi-Fi connectivity into SoCs/ASSPs addressing a broad range of applications. The RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 6 IPs are aimed at the vast array of media-sharing consumer devices including smartphones, tablets, cameras and smart home products. These are the industry's smallest footprint and lowest power but high performance Wi-Fi IPs compliant with Wi-Fi 6 1x1 & 2x2. They consist of Wi-Fi 6 MAC and Modem, available in both 1x1 SISO and 2x2 MIMO configurations. They are provided with LMAC (aka thinMAC) for use with linux/Android mac80211 UMAC, LMAC+UMAC (aka FullMAC) and LMAC+UMAC integrated into FreeRTOS (aka FullyHosted) software protocol stacks. They are provided with an integration-ready processor and operating-system- agnostic platform, simplifying deployment in SoC/ASSP designs. The Wi-Fi software protocol stacks can be executed on any processor such as ARM, RISC-V, ARC, Andes and others. The RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 6 platforms can be used in a standalone single chip or integrated into a bigger System on Chip (SoC) such as application processor, baseband processor, or multistandard wireless combos.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ceva-dsp.com

