CEX.IO: Wire Transfers in USD, EUR, and GBP Relaunched in New Format

Verified CEX.IO users will now be able to initiate fast bank transfers in USD, EUR, and GBP.

CEX.IO is committed to providing fast and secure money processing for its clients, and to that end, the company has just improved its wire transfer operations. Starting August 2, CEX.IO will be relaunching bank deposits and withdrawals with significantly shortened processing times and will be offering commission-free deposits in USD, EUR and GBP.

In addition, between August 2 and 31, 2018, CEX.IO is offering a special deposit bonus to its users:

Users who deposit from 3,000 to 9,999 USD /EUR/GBP will get a bonus of 1% of the amount in the deposited currency

/EUR/GBP will get a bonus of 1% of the amount in the deposited currency Users who deposit over 10,000 USD /EUR/GBP will get 0% trading fee for 30 days

Only verified users will be able to use wire transfers.

"As one of the few crypto exchanges that support fiat, we are devoted to making bank transfers secure and fast for our clients. We believe that the newly launched wire transfers on CEX.IO will enable our users to manage their funds more conveniently and improve their experience," - Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEO of CEX.IO

About CEX.IO

CEX.IO is a UK-based multi-functional cryptocurrency exchange that was established in 2013. CEX.IO provides a rich variety of trading for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Zcash, Dash, Ripple, and Stellar. These cryptocurrencies can be traded for USD, EUR, GBP, and RUB.

CEX.IO offers the best cryptocurrency trading experience by providing a variety of payment options including credit and debit cards as well as reliable and timely wire transfers. This contributes to the convenience of the service. Since April 2016, CEX.IO clients have processed over 1 billion US dollars via Visa and Mastercard cards.

CEX.IO repeatedly passes PCI DSS certificate renewal to validate its compliance, allowing CEX.IO to process, transmit, and store credit card data.

CEX.IO is among the founders of CryptoUK - an association founded by major cryptocurrency players to represent the interests of exchanges, trading platforms, intermediaries, and asset managers, among other stakeholders. CryptoUK is aimed at building cooperation with authorities, such as the FCA in the UK, to develop an appropriate operating framework for crypto businesses.

With more than 2,000,000 users, CEX.IO provides stable services backed by cold cryptocurrency storage, financial viability, and profound legal compliance in 99% of countries and 24 US states. Since 2015, CEX.IO has held MSB (Money Services Business) status with FinCEN, a bureau of the US Department of the Treasury. As a registered MSB, CEX.IO has proved that the company complies with Bank Secrecy Act requirements applicable to financial institutions as well as to each of the specific requirements applicable to MSBs.

