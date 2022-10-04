CF La Nucía Partners with NFT Stadium to Launch Genesis NFT Collection

The CF La Nucía Genesis NFT collection will launch on the NFT Stadium platform and provide fans unprecedented access to the club as it rises in Primera Federación.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CF La Nucía, a football club in the Primera División RFEF – Group 2, announced today that the club will launch a genesis NFT collection in collaboration with NFT Stadium, a fan-first full-service NFT development agency and marketplace. The forthcoming Genesis NFT collection will represent CF La Nucía and its local turf, La Nucía Sports City, with real-world utility providing access to both, in an effort to grow and nurture the team's passionate fanbase and expand digital brand presence.

NFT Stadium X CF La Nucía Genesis NFT Collection CF La Nucía

La Nucía Sports City (Camilo Cano sports city) is one of the primary destinations for sports training in the Region of Valencia. Internationally recognized, the City of Sports was designated Sports Capital of the Costa Blanca in 2019, and is slated to host a number of international and national sporting events through the remainder of 2022. Its modern facilities feature areas for a wide array of sports, including but not limited to soccer, tennis, squash, skating, swimming, rock climbing, and biking. It is also home to CF La Nucía as its training grounds. CF La Nucía was promoted to the Primera Federación after winning the Segunda Federación in May 2022.

In partnership with NFT Stadium, the CF La Nucía Genesis NFT collection will provide fans exclusive experiences and access to the club. This includes the integration of token-gated ticketing, claimable and discounted official club merchandise, web3 education, early access to future NFT collections, and the opportunity to be a foundational member of the global CF La Nucía fan community. A portion of proceeds will be dedicated to philanthropic causes close to the team, including youth fútbol development and financial aid.

About CF La Nucía

Club de Fútbol La Nucía is a Spanish football team based in La Nucía province of Alicante, inside the community of Valencia. The club was founded in 1995, and the team plays in Primera División RFEF – Group 2, holding home games at Estadio Camilo Cano which has a capacity of 2,000 spectators. The stadium is inside the Camilo Cano sports city, one of the best sporting complex facilities in Europe.

Please visit www.cflanucia.futbol to learn more. Join the conversation on social media at Twitter , TikTok , Instagram and Discord .

About NFT Stadium

NFT Stadium is a fan-first full-service NFT marketplace and development agency dedicated to creating innovative NFT experiences for passionate fanbases across sports, gaming, music, and entertainment. The NFT Stadium team provides technology and guidance to help brand partners use NFTs to create participatory relationships between IP holders and their fans. NFT Stadium is also a full-service NFT marketplace that offers original collections and serves as a platform-agnostic secondary market to buy and sell NFTs from collections minted anywhere.

Please visit www.nftstadium.io to learn more. Join the conversation on social media at Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Discord .

Contact:

EJ Goldstein

6107645835

[email protected]

SOURCE NFT Stadium