CFA Institute Launches First Global Certificate in ESG Investing

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, announces today that it will market the Certificate in ESG Investing, created by CFA Society of the United Kingdom1, in financial hubs across the globe. The education program represents a new global qualification for ESG in investment management; it aims to strengthen market integrity by delivering the benchmark knowledge and skills required by investment professionals to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into the investment process.

With 76% of institutional investors and 69% of retail investors declaring an interest in ESG according to a CFA Institute survey, the Certificate will enable the industry to evolve by placing sustainable practices at the forefront of investment considerations, ultimately contributing to more holistic financial analysis.

The Certificate is designed to meet the needs of practitioners in investment roles who want to learn how to analyze and integrate material ESG factors into their daily investment analysis practice. It is also suitable for anyone looking to improve their understanding of ESG issues in functions such as sales and distribution, wealth management, product development, financial advice, consulting and risk. Registration details and information.

Margaret Franklin, CFA, president and CEO of CFA Institute, commented:

"We are seeing a real acceleration of interest in ESG investing – a major development that will shape the future of finance – while increased demand from clients and investment management firms has fueled the need for education. This Certificate is the first of its kind to be made available globally, and will equip practitioners with foundational knowledge and competencies, enabling them to better serve the needs of their clients and contribute to building trust within the industry."

The Certificate is a self-study course requiring approximately 130 hours of study, culminating in a two hour, 20 minute computer-based exam comprising 100 questions at a proctored testing center or via online proctored testing, where available and/or permissible by local regulation. Candidates have one year to sit the exam after registration, and there are no formal entry requirements. On successful completion of the exam, candidates will be awarded a certificate. The cost, which covers the exam and online learning, is $6652 and candidates can claim 20 CE credits upon passing the exam.

The Certificate in ESG Investing was developed by CFA Society of the United Kingdom in consultation with leading firms and is recognized by the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI). Since its launch in September 2019, industry enthusiasm for the Certificate has been confirmed through its initial success within the UK and other Western European markets3, where there have been a combined 5,000 registrations.

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 160,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 164 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 161 local member societies.

1 The Certificate in ESG Investing is developed, administered and awarded by CFA Society of the United Kingdom and successful candidates will receive the CFA UK Level 4 Certificate in ESG Investing; from September 2021 onwards, CFA Institute will award the Certificate.

2 Registration fees for the Certificate will be payable in GBP at £485 and will switch to USD in September 2021; the USD equivalent value will vary based on the prevailing exchange rate until then.

3 Switzerland, France, Spain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands.

