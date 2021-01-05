CFBank Names Brad Ringwald As Chief Commercial Banking Officer

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) (the "Company") and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, CFBank, N.A. ("CFBank") are pleased to announce that Brad Ringwald has joined CFBank as Chief Commercial Banking Officer.

Brad will be responsible for providing strategic leadership to the commercial banking line of business, working closely with our market leadership and commercial business segment leaders throughout the entire organization.

Brad is an accomplished commercial banking executive with 25 years of experience that includes leadership roles at several large regional banking institutions. Brad recently served as President, Commercial Banking for First Financial Bank with responsibility for the commercial banking markets, treasury management, and specialty lending areas. Prior to this role, Brad led the corporate banking and specialty finance groups. Brad also has experience in investment banking with Brady Ware Capital where he served as Director and launched the firm's expansion into the Cincinnati area. Brad will be based out of our Headquarters location in Columbus reporting directly to the CEO, Tim O'Dell. Brad is a dynamic leader with a track record of successfully executing corporate strategies that drive growth.

Timothy O'Dell, President & CEO commented, "We are highly enthused to have Brad join us in this key leadership role. Brad brings to CFBank a proven track record of success with growing and building Commercial Banking products and services. His addition represents a natural progression for us as we continue to scale our business toward $2 billion as our next targeted threshold, and beyond. Our full-service Commercial Bank operates in the 3 largest Metro Ohio markets of Greater Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. Our boutique business model has been well received by business customers and entrepreneurs. Additionally, we are having success pushing up market, which expands our niche, as our lending capabilities have also grown."

CFBank, with our strong capital and funding resources, is well positioned to take advantage of quality Commercial business growth opportunities, leveraging our differential competitive advantage. CFBank is an Ohio based boutique full service Commercial Bank, and national Residential mortgage lender.

Additional information on CFBank's successful growth and expansion story can be accessed by going to our website at www.CFBankOnline.com. CF Bankshares Inc. is publicly traded. NASDAQ ticker symbol: CFBK

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. is the holding company for CFBank, N.A. a national bank formed in Ohio in 1892. CFBank has a presence in four major Metro Ohio markets – Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Akron markets – as well as its two locations in Columbiana County, Ohio. CFBank provides personalized Business Banking products and services including Commercial loans and leases, Commercial and Residential Real Estate loans and Treasury Management Depository services. Our products and services are particularly focused on serving the banking and financing needs of closely held businesses, and our business model emphasizes Personalized Service, Customer access to decision makers, quick execution, and the convenience of Online Internet banking, Mobile Banking, Remote Deposit and Corporate Treasury management.

SOURCE CF Bankshares Inc.