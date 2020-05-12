CFFS Praises Governor Kemp for Bold Leadership in Reopening Georgia

MESA, Ariz., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Georgia should be a model for other states to follow when it comes to reopening businesses and jump-starting their economies, according to Citizens for Free Speech (CFFS). The non-profit group dedicated to preserving American citizens' constitutional liberties issued the statement after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reported on May 9 the lowest number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the Peach State since tracking began in early April.

Kemp signed a statewide shelter-in-place order on April 3, following CDC guidelines in response to the global pandemic, forcing most businesses to close their doors and lay off or furlough their employees. Nearly 1.6 million Georgians have filed unemployment claims in recent weeks, accounting for over 31% of the state's work force. Kemp's lifting of the order for most residents has been viewed by many as a trial balloon for rebooting the economy while continuing the decline in infections.

"Governor Kemp made a courageous decision in the face of incessant public criticism from all corners," said CFFS Executive Director Patrick Wood. "In becoming the first state to reopen so-called non-essential businesses," he stated, "the governor put his trust in the business owners, employees and customers of Georgia to undertake good health and hygiene practices on their own, free of most government mandates. His trust was rewarded."

Local public health officials had warned that reopening businesses and public venues too soon would lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases, and had encouraged Kemp to maintain the shelter-in-place orders that have denied Georgia residents many of their rights, including free assembly and the freedom to practice religion. That spike, much like the 2.2 million deaths nationwide predicted by CDC-trusted models, has not materialized, prompting Kemp to announce even more good news.

"Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use," the Governor declared on Twitter, following the virus' standard two-week incubation period since reopening most of his state to the majority of his constituents. "We will win this fight together!"

Just 897 of the state's 1,945 ventilators were being used at the time of the announcement.

While the governor has indicated there might still be a need for corrective action if a surge in cases does occur, CFFS was effusive in its praise for Kemp's proactive approach.

"We salute Governor Kemp for his decisive action in lifting the orders," Wood added. "In addition to the suspension of Constitutional protections afforded all citizens, the lockdown orders have been devastating to the Georgia economy, which now has a chance to recover more quickly. We encourage all state governors to follow suit. It's time to get America back to work."

