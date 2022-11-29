Enabling Universal Associates and Self-Service Kiosks paired with tablets is now a reality with the NOMADIX tablet teller application

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFM, the integration experts known for its branch of the future enabling technology, has received a second Fintech Solution of the Year honor at the 20th Annual American Business Stevie Awards, this time for NOMADIX. CFM previously received this honor for another game-changing product called RTA.

CFM Continues to Disrupt Banking with Second Fintech Product of the Year Award for NOMADIX

Receiving high rankings from several judges, one panelist stated, "NOMADIX breaks the traditional chains of associates being tied to a workstation and allows them to help clients from anywhere in the branch. This innovation creates a seamless in-branch experience with lower operating costs and completely changes the way bankers can interact with their clients."

Another judge enthused, "These people have the best client support I've at any point experienced. I will everlastingly utilize this organization and enthusiastically suggest them to anyone."

Financial institutions have long struggled to keep up with changing consumer expectations and high branch operating costs. NOMADIX eliminates individual workstations, cash-register-style branches, and specialized roles by enabling untethered, cross-trained staff who can process transactions from anywhere in the branch using a hand-held tablet device. This benefit alone helps reduce the FTE needed to operate a branch.

Additionally, NOMADIX further reduces branch operating costs and improves the experience with the ability to use cash recyclers or self-service kiosks as central transactions points—reducing teller, equipment, and branch footprint requirements. By equipping associates with tablets paired to transaction points, staff can process transactions anywhere in the branch and share transaction points, or step in as needed to assist in self-service kiosk transactions. Now, instead of directing an in-branch client to a video teller, NOMADIX provides a bridge so live associates can monitor activity and provide service when needed from a tablet device.

Further, the intuitive tablet interface massively reduces staff onboarding times by eliminating complex teller applications. The average training of typical teller interfaces takes 2 weeks to do basic transactions and months for full transaction sets. As financial institutions struggle to attract talent, this easy-to-use interface appeals to the younger generation talent pool who don't want to work with antiquated systems.

CFM continues to pave the way for transforming technologies that decrease branch footprint and operating costs, ultimately helping to bridge the gap to Universal Associates and self to assisted-service transactions. NOMADIX was featured at the Jack Henry Connect conference, the CUNA Operation & Member Experience Council and Technology Council conference and will be featured at the Acquire or Be Acquired conference this coming January.

For more information or to see a demo, please visit the NOMADIX demonstration page.

About CFM

CFM is driving transformation in retail banking through software that integrates core banking systems with branch technology, including cash recyclers, self-service kiosks, and tablet banking interfaces. CFM's software solutions and data analytics tools simultaneously help financial institutions create modern retail banking experiences and drive operational efficiency by reducing branch operating costs and improving productivity. CFM has sold over 55,000 licenses to over 650 bank and credit union customers and has been recognized by Banking CIO Outlook as a Top Banking Analytics Solution Provider and as one of the most innovative companies in Arizona by AZ Business Magazine. CFM was founded in 2006 and is based in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit: https://www.whycfm.com/

