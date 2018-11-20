CFO Forum to Present First Preeminence Award

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFO Forum, Atlanta's premier professional organization for financial leaders, will present the inaugural CFO Forum Preeminence Award at its November 27 meeting. The award, which will recognize Atlanta's most outstanding Chief Financial Officer for 2018, takes its name from a new book by Glen Jackson, co-founder of Jackson Spalding, Georgia's largest independent marketing communications agency. "Preeminence: What It Means and How to Sustain It" articulates seven key characteristics that Jackson has observed in successful organizations. Jackson will present the keynote address at the presentation.

"The CFO is often the one who is doing a lot of the critical work but not getting a lot of credit," said Chris White Vice Chairman and Market Leader for Atlanta at Savills Studley and Founder of the CFO Forum. "They keep their heads down and function as strategic partners for their CEOs. We wanted to create a process to shine a light on the critical role CFOs play."

White considers Jackson to be a mentor and was reading his book when it occurred to him that the seven principles in the book – Trust, Relationship Building, Marketing Communications, Assessment, The Cultural Torch of Servant Leadership, Fanatical Focus and Remarkable Resiliency – could be the criteria for selecting Atlanta's Preeminent CFO of the Year.

"It is a real honor to be asked to speak to the CFO Forum and to have this new award focused on the concept of preeminence, which is so timely," said Jackson. "I am looking forward to the breakfast and to being with everyone to help present the award."

The seven finalists for the inaugural award are:

Glen Braganza – Worldpay US

Cameron Bready – Global Payments

Richard Hare – Havertys

Susan O'Farrell – BlueLinx

Alison Rand – Primerica

Paul Todd – TSYS

Steve Voskuil -- Avanos Medical

The award will be presented at the quarterly meeting of the CFO forum at 7:30 a.m. November 27 at the HD Supply Campus. The CFO Forum selection committee includes the CFOs of Emory University, Emory's Goizueta Business School, SQN Capital, Chick-Fil-A, Encompass Digital Media, and Treadmaxx Tire Distributors, as well as the Atlanta Office Managing Partner of Grant Thornton, a Senior Communications Strategist at Jackson Spalding, and the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the CFO Forum.

"We hope to identify Atlanta's top CFO as defined by the principles in Glen's book," White said. "I am excited that Glen has agreed to speak and think it will be very meaningful to have the author of the book there when we present the award based on his book."

Founded in 2013, the CFO Forum is the initiative of Chris White of Savills Studley to create a productive community for CFOs to connect with their colleagues, exchange best practices, and gain access to exclusive research and thought leadership of expert business leaders. The CFO Forum is led by an advisory board of 15 Atlanta CFOs or former CFOs and offers quarterly programming by and for CFOs. Information is available at http://cfoforumatlanta.com/. The CFO Forum is generously supported by partners Emory University, Goizueta Business School, Savills Studley, Grant Thornton, Aon and Nelson Mullins.

