CFP Board Announces 2020 Registered Programs Conference

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) today announced the sponsors of the 2020 Registered Programs Conference, which will take place, virtually, on December 15-16, 2020. This year's conference will feature topics to advance financial planning education, including an update on the CFP Board Practice Analysis, the largest research project in the United States related to financial planning; an exploration of ways to build a diverse and inclusive education program; and presentation of the 2020 Registered Program Excellence in Pro Bono Award.

"CFP Board is grateful for the commitment of the Registered Programs Conference sponsors," said CFP Board Managing Director, Professional Practice John Loper. "Their generous support will help educators and thought leaders to grow financial planning programs and prepare students for successful, productive careers."

The 2020 Registered Programs Conference Sponsors are:

College for Financial Planning® – a Kaplan Company, Title Sponsor.

Dalton Education, Signature Sponsor.

Merrill Lynch, Signature Sponsor.

Zahn Associates Inc., Signature Sponsor.

"We are thrilled to once again be working with the CFP Board Registered Programs Conference," said Dirk Pantone, CFP®, president, College for Financial Planning. "The conference provides financial planning education leaders the opportunity to network among peers and review forward-thinking, best practice models to move the profession forward."

The Registered Programs Conference provides attendees with opportunities to network with schools and firms, hear updates from CFP Board, learn about starting a registered program, and share ideas for best practices in financial planning education. The student track will enable attendees to explore topics such as the path to CFP® certification, exam preparation strategies, NextGen opportunities in financial planning and trending issues in the financial planning profession.

"The CFP Board Registered Programs Conference is an important forum for us to discuss trends and collaborate on best practices, and it offers us the opportunity to share those with candidates seeking CFP® certification," said Joseph M. Gillice, president of Dalton Education, a CeriFi Company. "We're very excited to sponsor the 2020 virtual event and look forward to its outcomes."

CFP Board Registered Programs are offered at regionally accredited colleges and universities who have met specific criteria for educating individuals pursuing CFP® certification. Individuals who meet CFP Board's coursework requirement through a registered program are eligible to sit for the CFP® Certification Examination. CFP Board partners with over 330 programs at more than 200 institutions.

"As the leading employer of CFP® professionals, Merrill Lynch has a stake in helping future certificants gain a top-notch education to prepare them to be skilled practitioners," said Tim Gillespie, wealth management development executive at Merrill Lynch. "The Registered Programs Conference is an important event for financial planning educators, financial services leaders and students, and is a natural fit for our participation as a signature sponsor."

"Zahn Associates looks forward to networking with the universities and firms at the RPC each year," said Vickie Abbott, president of Zahn Associates Inc. "We believe the opportunity to provide shared values and the latest information are vital for those who are educating students to become CFP® professionals."

Click here to register for the 2020 Registered Programs Conference.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 87,000 people in the United States.

