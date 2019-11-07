CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Welcomes Sponsors for 2019 Diversity Summit

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning today announced Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan Chase as Signature Sponsors, and Fiserv and Prudential as Major Sponsors for its 2019 Diversity Summit on November 13. The Summit will engage and hold stakeholders accountable for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the financial planning profession by showcasing case studies and best practices for hiring, developing and retaining diverse talent.

The 2019 Summit builds upon the last year's program with a focus on Accountability – highlighting the leadership of firms, academic institutions and partner organizations to create a more diverse profession. The agenda will include the release of a new report showcasing the value workforce diversity has on business success in financial services.

"Our workforces must reflect the diverse markets in the communities we serve – gender, generational and ethnic diversity are as much a commercial imperative as a moral one," said Andy Sieg, president of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. "At Merrill, diversity and an open and inclusive workplace are core to our culture, and at the heart of our growth strategy and momentum."

"We believe that to deliver the best value for our clients we need to innovate. Innovation comes from new ideas, and new ideas come from a diversity of thought and experience," said Samuel Palmer, managing director and head of business development and strategy at Chase Wealth Management. "The CFP Board's focus on diversity aligns directly with our beliefs, and we are proud to be part of this work. It is the right change for the industry and the right change for our clients."

"The benefits of diversity and inclusion are expansive, extending across our industry and to the investors we serve," said Cheryl Nash, president of Investment Services at Fiserv. "Research links diverse talent to successful business outcomes, and on a human level, those of us in a position to make an impact should feel compelled to lead the charge for equality. The composition of our industry professionals should represent our investor clients."

"Prudential is proud to be a sponsor of the 2019 Diversity Summit," said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president of Prudential Individual Life Insurance. "We believe that having an inclusive culture, where everyone feels welcome and everyone's input is valued, is both a moral imperative and a business imperative. Cultivating a more diverse workforce that mirrors the communities we serve is key to meeting the needs of an evolving consumer landscape and is essential to driving future growth across our industry."

The Summit is also made possible with support from the Center's Lead Founding Sponsor TD Ameritrade Institutional and Founding Sponsors Northwestern Mutual and the Charles Schwab Foundation, in partnership with Schwab Advisor Services.

"We deeply appreciate all of our sponsors in helping us commit to strengthening diversity and inclusion in our profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Working together, we will identify and implement actionable solutions to attract the very best talent who can serve our nation's diverse communities."

The Diversity Summit will take place at the JW Marriot, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington D.C. For more information and to register, click here. Thanks to our sponsors, there is no cost to attend.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 85,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT the CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to advance diversity and inclusion in the profession, to cultivate a quality workforce to fill the talent pipeline, and to elevate the discipline of financial planning and provide practitioners with cutting-edge knowledge to better serve their clients. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Related Links

https://centerforfinancialplanning.org

