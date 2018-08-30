CFP Board Imposes Interim Suspension on Scott P. Evans

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced that it has imposed an automatic interim suspension of Scott P. Evans's CFP® certification, which was effective June 20, 2018.

CFP Board imposed an automatic interim suspension after Mr. Evans informed CFP Board that he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a Felony Driving Under the Influence ("DUI") on May 7, 2018 in the State of Colorado. Respondent stated that this was his fourth alcohol-related driving event over the past 28 years.

Pursuant to Article 5.7 of CFP Board's Disciplinary Rules and Procedures, "[a]n interim suspension shall immediately be issued without a hearing when CFP Board Counsel receives evidence of a conviction … in accordance with Article 13.1 for… felony conviction for any crime." Under the automatic interim suspension order, Mr. Evans' right to use the CFP® certification marks is suspended pending CFP Board's completed investigation and possible further disciplinary proceedings.

CFP Board's enforcement process is a critical consumer protection. CFP® professionals agree to abide by CFP Board's Standards of Professional Conduct (Standards), which includes the Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards. The Standards set forth the ethical standards for financial planners who hold the CFP® certification.





CFP Board enforces its ethical standards by investigating incidents of alleged violations and, where there is probable cause to believe there are grounds for discipline, presenting a Complaint containing the alleged violations to the CFP Board's Disciplinary and Ethics Commission (Commission) pursuant to CFP Board's Disciplinary Rules and Procedures (Disciplinary Rules). If the Commission determines there are grounds for discipline, it may impose a sanction ranging from a private censure or public letter of admonition to the suspension or revocation of the right to use the CFP® marks. CFP Board's Disciplinary Rules set forth the process for investigating matters and imposing discipline where violations have been found.





ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by nearly 81,000 people in the United States.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cfp.net

