CFS Aeroproducts Inc. Chooses ATP as Exclusive Partner for ALF502 and LF507 Series Engine Publications.

SAN FRANCISCO, PHOENIX, Ariz., and WARWICK, England, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, announced today that CFS Aeroproducts Inc has chosen the company to be the exclusive source for technical publications supporting the recently acquired ALF502 and LF507 series engines.

"ATP has a long history of supporting the ALF502-L series engine, and we are excited to see that support grow to include the ALF502-R and LF507-1F and LF507-1H series engines as the exclusive partner of CFS Aeroproducts Inc.,"

remarked Tim Taylor, senior vice president of business development at ATP. "As the leading platform for accessing technical publications and regulatory content, we are committed to helping CFS deliver a superior customer experience on our ATP Aviation Hub."

As the exclusive provider for CFS and the ALF502-L, ALF502-R, LF507-1F and LF507-1H series engines, the Aviation Hub includes all maintenance, illustrated parts catalogs, service bulletins, service letters, and supplements - as well as EASA and FAA regulatory libraries.

"By exclusively offering our technical publications through the ATP Aviation Hub, we are able to deliver a superior global customer experience as Type Certificate holders in the US while focusing on our continued commitment to operator support through the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of engines and components through our UK facility" commented David Newhouse, CEO of CFS Aeroproducts Inc. "ATP's track-record of delivering great service and support means our customers will continue to receive high-quality care and attention while remaining compliant and operating at the highest levels of safety."

New and existing ATP Aviation Hub customers can easily browse and add the engine's technical publications on the ATP Store to create a new account or quickly add them to their existing account on file.

About CFS

CFS Aeroproducts Inc, based in Phoenix Arizona, owns the Type Design data for the ALF502 and LF507 Turbofan engines defined in FAA Type certificate E6NE and is a wholly owned subsidiary of CFS Aeroproducts Ltd based in Warwick, UK. CFS Aeroproducts Ltd is a CAA Annexe 2, EASA Part 145 and FAA Part 145 approved company in operation since 1994. Under new ownership since January 2012 they developed a leading turbine repair and overhaul capability specializing in the ALF502 and LF507 engines and in 2020, acquired the type certificate from Honeywell Aerospace, bringing their expertise and service directly to the operators as a complete Type Certificate Holder and MRO repair station solution.

About ATP

ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services. ATP's innovative product line, including Flightdocs, Aviation Hub, ChronicX, and SpotLight, reduces operating costs, improves aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration in all aviation and aerospace industry sectors. ATP's products and services support more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals worldwide. As a global company, ATP has more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries and partnerships with over 90 OEMs. For more information, visit www.atp.com.

