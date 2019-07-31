CFSC is Launching a Back to School Savings Promotion on Pre-Paid Debit Cards in August

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as back to school shopping starts, New York and New Jersey CFSC (Community Financial Service Centers) locations are offering savings to their new and existing customers. CFSC is waiving the initial activation fee on a netSpend pre-paid debit card. The promotion is also coming at a time when many parents are sending their children off to college for the first time.

CFSC

A CFSC pre-paid debit card provides a safe and secure option rather than carrying cash, which can be lost. CFSC pre-paid cards can be replaced at any of the company's 200 nationwide locations if the card is lost, stolen or misplaced. The pre-paid debit cards have no interest and no hidden fees and enable students to start a budget and track their spending.

"Our promotion is coming at the perfect time of year to start using a pre-paid debit card," says Gina M. Palumbo, Director of Marketing at CFSC. "For students heading off to college, traveling locally or abroad, or even for families who want to get back on a budget before the holiday shopping season, a pre-paid debit card allows our customers to feel a bit more secure than carrying cash and to better track their spending to help improve their daily finances."

CFSC is dedicated to providing their customers with convenient services including check cashing, commercial check cashing, bill pay, money orders, money transfers, pre-paid debit cards, foreign currency exchange, ATM's, Bitcoin, Metro Cards, lottery, and more. For more information, CFSC.com.

About CFSC

CFSC, Community Financial Service Centers, is a third-generation, family-owned business with more than 200 locations nationwide. Their focus is providing financial services tailored to each unique location and their community's needs so that customers receive the services they need most. For more information and store locations, visit CFSC.com.

