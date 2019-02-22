CFTE Partners with MACALLINE to Present An Upgraded CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) 2019

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp. ("CFTE"), organizer of the China International Building & Construction Trade Fair (CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) or "the Fair") will partner with MACALLINE, a leading Chinese home furnishing and service brand, to present an upgraded Fair at Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center from March 26-28, 2019.

"We have set a very high standard for quality and excellence with the CBD Fair in Guangzhou, which is the premier building decoration exhibition in the world, and we aim to meet it," said President Liu of CBD Fair. "That's why we have partnered with MACALLINE, a well-known brand with a strong consumer focus, to ensure that CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) is an event that is a high-end, comprehensive solutions platform for the building and decoration industry. In addition to the partnership, the Fair will feature upgrades across seven categories, including mission, exhibition area, theme, exhibitor brands, audience size, service, and conferences."

Covering 170,000 square meters, CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) 2019 will spotlight major industrial trends such as internationalization, design, customization, smartness, full-category and entire supply chains. More than 500 exhibitors have signed up for the Fair, including leading companies in the Home Customization, Doors and Windows, and Smart Home products sectors, along with high-end innovators and manufacturers of Ceramic Tiles, Smart Home Appliances, Interior Design and more.

The partnership with MACALLINE, and existing alliances with the China Building Decoration Association (CBDA) and the China Furniture & Decoration Chamber of Commerce (CFDCC), will draw many well-known dealers, designers, architects, and purchasers from real estate and hospitality industries, enabling the Fair to host high profile conferences such as, 2019 China Home Furnishing Conference, 2019 TOP Brands and Dealers of Home Furnishing Industry Conference, and China Building Decoration Design Work Exhibition, alongside designer workshops, Design Dream Show, and more.

CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) 2019 will also launch QR code scanning capabilities for easy entry, creating a frictionless event, enhancing the protection of intellectual property rights, and setting up more multi-functional areas.

About CBD Fair

Founded in 1999, the CBD Fair is hosted twice every year, with CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) held in March and CBD Fair (Guangzhou) held in July. CBD Fair (Guangzhou) is the world's largest building decoration exhibition. Its latest session, hosted in July 2018, attracted over 2,000 exhibitors and 150,000 visitors.

