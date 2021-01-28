CGA Senior Advisor Nicole Tisdale Serves on Biden-Harris Presidential Transition Team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA) — a strategic advisory services firm with expertise and experience at the global, national, state, and local levels — proudly announced that Senior Advisor Nicole Tisdale served on the Biden-Harris Transition Team for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Her service, which ended on Inauguration Day, focused on personnel and policy recommendations for the Management Directorate, the Office of Legislative Affairs across the DHS components, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

"Our firm couldn't be prouder to have had Nicole at DHS, ensuring a smooth transition," quoted Ambassador Douglas Lute, CEO of CGA. "She is a well-known expert on a wide variety of issues, including cybersecurity, counterterrorism, disinformation campaigns, data privacy, and intelligence — as well as a collaborator known for her record of developing and executing bipartisan legislative agendas."

Ms. Tisdale has a long history in the government and with the national security community, including more than a decade on Capitol Hill where she served as the primary national security advisor in the role of Director and Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security for Intelligence & Counterterrorism.

Ms. Tisdale said, "It was an honor and privilege to bring my decade of congressional experience and agency oversight to the executive branch to help ensure DHS has the tools and policy recommendations needed to thrive under the Biden-Harris Administration. I was especially proud that I was able to highlight and model how Congress and the Executive can and will work together as co-equal branches of government to serve the American people and our international allies."

Moving forward, Ms. Tisdale will return to consulting with CGA, working closely with Capitol Hill on DHS authorization, and continuing to lead her congressional training and consulting company, Advocacy Blueprints.

Ambassador Lute said, "From policy affecting DHS components to initiatives in the Management Directorate, CISA, and more, we look forward to Nicole continuing to provide expertise to our clients trying to keep up with fast pace changes in Washington today."

