CGE Says, Ask These "45 Precious Metals IRA Questions" to Stop Scams

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the stock market appearing overvalued and inflation becoming a concern, more retirement investors are opening an IRA with physical precious metals .

But again in 2021, Southern California gold company scams will take millions out of the pockets of US senior citizens. If you fall for one of these common precious metals IRA scams, you're likely to overpay by 30%.

So the Certified Gold Exchange (CGE) of Fort Worth, Texas has listed the "Top 45 Precious Metals IRA Questions" guaranteed to keep you safe and save you money.

A physical Precious Metals IRA allows investors to hold real gold, silver, platinum, and palladium inside a Self-Directed retirement account.

"Imagine you invested in a gold and silver IRA to protect your retirement nest egg and then discover you lost 30% of your account value on day one," says David White of the Certified Gold Exchange. "It's horrific for you and likely your family members."

David explains the telltale signs you're paying way more than you need to for your precious metals IRA.

A gold dealer offers you something for free, either free gold or silver or an account with zero custodial fees. Your mother told you nothing is free, but it seems many investors forget this timeless lesson.

Searching for "best precious metals IRA company" will provide paid affiliates using fake reviews to receive a big slice of your IRA.

You're dealing with a company based in the notorious boiler room corridor of Los Angeles and surrounding area.

