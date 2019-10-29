CGFNS Launches Credentials Verification Service for the Nursing Council of New Zealand

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CGFNS International, Inc. has expanded its Credentials Verification Service to support the Nursing Council of New Zealand (NCNZ) in facilitating ongoing public safety and healthcare delivery. Through this service, CGFNS verifies and authenticates the credentials of internationally qualified nurses seeking to practice in New Zealand.

The Credentials Verification Service for NCNZ is the first to launch on CGFNS' cloud-based, next-generation platform with features to enhance the applicant experience. The new platform is part of a digital transformation designed to address the evolving marketplace challenges of credentials evaluation.

"We look forward to supporting the Nursing Council's efforts to expand its highly skilled nursing workforce by using our technological innovations and rigorous standards to verify the quality and authenticity of internationally qualified nurses' credentials while assuring the protection of the public," said CGFNS President and CEO Franklin A. Shaffer, EdD, RN, FAAN, FFNMRCSI.

Catherine Byrne, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Nursing Council, said, "In a world of increasing complexity and changing nurse migration patterns, we are looking forward to working with CGFNS, as this will help us assure the public that nurses have the correct credentials to practice in New Zealand."

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977, to provide credentials analysis for nurses seeking migration, CGFNS International, Inc., based in Philadelphia, is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving 194 countries as the world's largest credentials analysis organization for the nursing and allied healthcare professions. Since its creation , more than 3 million nurses have used CGFNS' services while migrating to the U.S. and Canada. CGFNS has NGO consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, visit www.cgfns.org .

About the Nursing Council of New Zealand

The Nursing Council of New Zealand is the professional regulatory authority of nurses in New Zealand. The Council's role is to ensure nurses have the knowledge and skills to deliver safe, consistent and quality care to the public of New Zealand. For more information, visit www.nursingcouncil.org.nz.

