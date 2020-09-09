CGI and City of Edinburgh Council extend Managed IT Services contract to 2029

$175 million extension aims to position Edinburgh as one of world's 'smartest' cities

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has signed a six-year extension to its contract with City of Edinburgh Council, extending the global IT and business consulting services company's role as primary provider of end-to-end managed IT services to the local authority until 2029.

The contract extension, valued at $175M CAD, tasks CGI with helping to deliver Edinburgh's vision of becoming one of the world's 'smartest' capital cities. CGI will achieve this goal partly through supporting the creation of a Smart City Operations Center, which will deliver transformative digital services using artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and advanced analytics to accelerate benefits to Edinburgh's citizens.

Together, City of Edinburgh Council and CGI will achieve a significant evolution of services in Edinburgh, with several new systems and processes fundamentally improving the lives of all the Scottish capital's citizens and workers.

Depute Council Leader Cammy Day is the City of Edinburgh Council's Smart Cities lead. He said: "Becoming a smart Capital city will make Edinburgh a more sustainable and fair city so I'm pleased we've secured CGI's long-term support to help us with our vision. We're already well on our way to transforming the way we deliver many Council services, making them much more efficient and easy to use for residents. We want to develop this further and under the contract, we're looking at making digital learning services a lot more accessible and inclusive for all our pupils and residents. The work we'll do with CGI will also support our plans for lowering carbon emissions and lowering costs by using smart technology."

Planned improvements will include bridging the digital divide in Edinburgh, providing schools with digitally advanced networks and equipment, and helping Edinburgh meet its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Smart City systems will address core programs and projects such as finance, tourism, health and social care, intelligent traffic signals, smart streetlights, and even intelligent sanitation systems.

CGI will also help enable further efficiencies and savings for City of Edinburgh Council while building on a successful five-year relationship between the two organisations.

Lindsay McGranaghan, Vice President and Business Unit Leader for Scotland, said: "Edinburgh is a vibrant and diverse capital city that is growing at twice the national Scottish average. This growth brings huge opportunities to develop a modern, digital infrastructure that meets the demands of 21st century living. By using the latest digital technology, we aim to help the Council make living and working in Edinburgh more transparent, collaborative and dynamic. The Council's vision will enhance its relationship with its citizens, and allow them to live and work in a digitally-advanced smart city."

Tara McGeehan, President of CGI's operations in the UK and Australia, said: "I'm delighted that CGI is extending its strategic partnership with City of Edinburgh Council. At CGI our work on Smart Cities is incredibly important to us. We draw on experience from Montréal, Helsinki, and other cities around the world in bringing Smart Cities to life, and we take a pragmatic approach to enabling technology."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.



SOURCE CGI Inc.

Related Links

www.cgi.com

