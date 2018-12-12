CGI celebrates 20 years on the NYSE
17:21 ET
Since its listing on the Big Board in 1998, the stock has appreciated an average of 15% per year, making CGI Canada's largest technology company
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) executives rang The Closing Bell® today at the New York Stock Exchange, marking 20 years as an NYSE listed company. Over the period since 1998, CGI has increased its employee base by nearly ten-fold, increased its revenue by more than 15 times and expanded its net earnings by a factor of more than 30, or an average of 19% per year. CGI's 74,000 professionals now provide high-end consulting, services and solutions to clients from 400 proximity-based offices located in more than 40 countries complemented by global delivery and 175 IP-based solutions.
"There has never been a more exciting or opportune time in our history to accelerate growth, both organically and through further consolidation. CGI has both the capacity and the intention to do so for the ongoing benefit of our clients, our consultants, and our shareholders," said George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since our founding in 1976, we have built a culture anchored around a Dream: To create an environment in which we enjoy working together and, as owners, contribute to building a company we can be proud of. CGI is built to grow and last, and we are just getting started."
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
SOURCE CGI Group Inc.
