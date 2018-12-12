CGI celebrates 20 years on the NYSE

Since its listing on the Big Board in 1998, the stock has appreciated an average of 15% per year, making CGI Canada's largest technology company

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) executives rang The Closing Bell® today at the New York Stock Exchange, marking 20 years as an NYSE listed company. Over the period since 1998, CGI has increased its employee base by nearly ten-fold, increased its revenue by more than 15 times and expanded its net earnings by a factor of more than 30, or an average of 19% per year. CGI's 74,000 professionals now provide high-end consulting, services and solutions to clients from 400 proximity-based offices located in more than 40 countries complemented by global delivery and 175 IP-based solutions.