CGI reports director election results

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oval Room of the Ritz‑Carlton Hotel.
All 14 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:
|
Votes for
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
%
|
Alain Bouchard
|
99.61%
|
0.39%
|
Paule Doré
|
97.87%
|
2.13%
|
Richard B. Evans
|
99.70%
|
0.30%
|
Julie Godin
|
97.04%
|
2.96%
|
Serge Godin
|
96.42%
|
3.58%
|
Timothy J. Hearn
|
99.42%
|
0.58%
|
André Imbeau
|
97.24%
|
2.76%
|
Gilles Labbé
|
99.67%
|
0.33%
|
Michael B. Pedersen
|
99.74%
|
0.26%
|
Alison Reed
|
99.83%
|
0.17%
|
Michael E. Roach
|
97.12%
|
2.88%
|
George D. Schindler
|
99.27%
|
0.73%
|
Kathy N. Waller
|
99.37%
|
0.63%
|
Joakim Westh
|
99.60%
|
0.40%
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
