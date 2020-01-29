CGI reports director election results
Jan 29, 2020, 17:45 ET
Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ballroom of the Centre Sheraton Montréal.
All 16 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:
|
Votes for
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
%
|
Alain Bouchard
|
99.18%
|
0.82%
|
Sophie Brochu
|
99.64%
|
0.36%
|
George A. Cope
|
99.93%
|
0.07%
|
Paule Doré
|
95.30%
|
4.70%
|
Richard B. Evans
|
99.65%
|
0.35%
|
Julie Godin
|
97.86%
|
2.14%
|
Serge Godin
|
97.85%
|
2.15%
|
Timothy J. Hearn
|
99.58%
|
0.42%
|
André Imbeau
|
98.10%
|
1.90%
|
Gilles Labbé
|
99.86%
|
0.14%
|
Michael B. Pedersen
|
99.93%
|
0.07%
|
Alison C. Reed
|
99.90%
|
0.10%
|
Michael E. Roach
|
98.36%
|
1.64%
|
George D. Schindler
|
99.53%
|
0.47%
|
Kathy N. Waller
|
99.80%
|
0.20%
|
Joakim Westh
|
98.38%
|
1.62%
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
SOURCE CGI Inc.
Share this article