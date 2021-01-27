CGI reports director election results

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. via live audio webcast.

All 16 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

% % Alain Bouchard 95.08% 4.92% George A. Cope 99.30% 0.70% Paule Doré 94.53% 5.47% Julie Godin 97.85% 2.15% Serge Godin 97.90% 2.10% Timothy J. Hearn 97.03% 2.97% André Imbeau 98.27% 1.73% Gilles Labbé 99.46% 0.54% Michael B. Pedersen 99.62% 0.38% Stephen S. Poloz 99.69% 0.31% Mary Powell 99.63% 0.37% Alison C. Reed 99.62% 0.38% Michael E. Roach 98.47% 1.53% George D. Schindler 99.54% 0.46% Kathy N. Waller 99.54% 0.46% Joakim Westh 98.65% 1.35%

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

