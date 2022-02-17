CGI's U.S. operations earn perfect score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

Stock Market Symbols

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI's (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) U.S. operations received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. CGI earned this recognition by fostering a corporate culturethat advances diversity, equity and inclusion.

"We are pleased HRC has awarded us this distinction for two consecutive years," stated Stephanie Mango, President of CGI Federal. "We are honored that the organization leading the charge on workplace equality acknowledges and celebrates CGI's commitment to the LGBTQ+ community."

CGI cultivates an equitable workplace grounded in bold aspirations, a commitment to continual improvement, and a culture of empowerment and community investment. CGI's employee resource groups, such as [email protected], engage in numerous events and initiatives that raise awareness and help to build a culture of LGBTQ+ inclusion. This includes panel discussions, workshops, book clubs, newsletters and collaboration with other LGBTQ+ charitable organizations.

"CGI's commitment to LGBTQ+ workplace equality starts with strong corporate values and a workplace culture built on a foundation of respect," stated Rashida Ricks, CGI Federal's Vice-President of Strategic Engagement and Inclusion. "As a leader in the IT industry, CGI provides many opportunities—from employee resource groups and career advocacy programs, to community engagement and education—to help people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives realize their full potential."

"Creating a culture of inclusion doesn't just happen—it takes conscious and intentional effort," said Ryan Parker, Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion+ for CGI's U.S. Commercial and State Government operations. "We are thrilled that HRC has recognized CGI's efforts in cultivating and nurturing a safe and affirming environment for LGBTQ+ members."

Launched in 2002, the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index has become a roadmap for equality in the workplace. The HRC Foundation ensures criteria for the index is rigorous, fair and transparent by identifying emerging best practices for improving the experiences of LGBTQ+ employees.

