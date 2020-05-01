CGM ELVI Telemedicine earns media attention

PHOENIX, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its HIPAA-certified solution, CGM ELVI Telemedicine, CompuGroup Medical US (CGM) is one of the telemedicine companies that can help hospitals and other provider organizations deliver quality virtual care, according to Healthcare IT News.

Author Bill Siwicki compiled the list of telemedicine companies as a resource for providers currently facing the challenge of seeing patients while reducing the number of in-office visits to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among patients and staff.

"As 2020 unfolds, with the COVID-19 pandemic severely testing health-system capacity, telehealth is stepping up. Virtual care and remote monitoring have never before been in the spotlight as they are today," Siwicki wrote.

CGM ELVI Telemedicine is a HIPAA-certified solution that earns its place on the list by delivering a secure, peer-to-peer connection that will protect patient information as it connects providers and patients for virtual appointments.

According to the article, "[CGM]'s technology works for any practice or clinic, regardless of the EHR or practice management software being used. It is web-based and compatible with multiple browsers, and patients can log in on desktop or mobile, or by downloading the CGM ELVI app from Google Play or the Apple App Store."

"Healthcare IT News is the healthcare industry's authoritative source," said Benedikt Brueckle, CEO, CompuGroup Medical US. "CGM trusts Healthcare IT News to cover the people, policies, and technology affecting healthcare in the United States, and it's an honor to see CGM ELVI Telemedicine featured at a time when telehealth is of the utmost importance."

Telemedicine, or telehealth, is a new healthcare platform that enables virtual consultations. When doctors can reach patients from anywhere at any time, in-office visits are no longer required, and this eliminates the risk of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus to practice staff and other patients.

In addition to offering its CGM ELVI Telemedicine software at no initial charge, CGM has made it easier for healthcare providers to adopt the new system by launching a dedicated website, cgmtelehealth.com, and a dedicated phone line, +1 (602) 680-2255.

About CompuGroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of MEUR 746 in 2019, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverages among eHealth service providers. More than 5,600 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

For more information regarding CompuGroup Medical, visit cgm.com/us.

