CGPV Forest City Celebrates Its Third Anniversary, Prepares for More International Residents

"Using IBS technology is helping us to build a community for Forest City residents in a more eco-friendly and efficient way. Our IBS plant, honored recently as the largest fully automated pre-fab construction facility in Malaysia , has helped us construct nine apartment blocks in the city so far, and will contribute more to future construction and development," said Ng Zhu Hann, CGPV's Director of Strategy.

Designed according to the concept of vertical greening, facades of buildings in the city are covered by plants to create a forest-like environment, including the Forest City Phoenix International Marina Hotel, which has stayed busy with international clients who are ready to accept the keys their new properties and become residents of Forest City.

"Many facilities are ready for the community. It surprises me that they have managed to build up an entire community from nothing in three years. I am expecting more developments in the city over the next few years," said Yanlan Xu from China, who is preparing to furnish her newly purchased apartment.

In the past year, 230,000 visitors have been attracted to the commercial streets of Forest City adjoining the hotel, with their colorful presentation of restaurants of different flavors, duty-free shops, high-end brand stores, and more. Secoo, Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform, opened its first flagship Southeast Asia store here. Commenting on the decision to set-up shop in Forest City, Xiaoqian Ding, Store Manager of Secoo said, "We are optimistic about the future development of Forest City. It is a large and sustainable industrial and urban complex. With the continuous introduction of industry and commerce, we believe that more people will live and work here."

Shattuck St Mary's School, opened last August, is also adding vitality to the community. Dr. Gregg Maloberti, Head of the School, said the campus area has been specifically designed with the future expansion of the city in mind and is ready to enroll 1000 students. With more residents moving in, the School is planning to set up a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) to encourage parents to be included in the daily operation of the School, providing a connection between the campus and the community it serves.

"Forest City is a project with an estimated construction period of 25-30 years. With greater numbers of houses and apartments earmarked for incoming residents, the Forest City property management team will organize more community events to strengthen our connection with residents and between residents to make Forest City a connected community and an international home," said Ng.

About Forest City

Developed by Country Garden Pacificview Sdn. Bhd. (CGPV), Forest City is Located within the Iskandar special economic zone (SEZ), which is at the southern-most tip of Peninsular Malaysia and next to Singapore and established under the Economic Transformation Plan of the Malaysian government in 2006 and invested by both Singapore and Malaysia governments.

Spanning approximately 30 sq. Km, Forest City, consists of 4 man-made islands (approx. 20 sq. km), golf resort and IBS industrial park (10 sq. km), with a construction period of 25-30 years, the city has been named by Forbes as one of "five new cities that are set to shake up the future".

