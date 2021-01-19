CGR Products Expands With Acquisition Of Minnesota Manufacturer

CGR Products, a fabricator of flexible materials, has acquired Minnesota-based tape converter Custom Tape Company Tweet this

"Growth through acquisition has been a key component of our strategic plan and is an important initiative to assure our long-term success and to provide additional growth opportunities for our associates," said Keeley. "I am really excited about this new partnership. Custom Tape Company participates in several markets that are very attractive to CGR Products, and having Jeff continue with our company was key. He and his team bring years of converting know how and expertise that will benefit us company-wide."

Gilberg will remain with CGR after the acquisition as will all employees of Inver Grove Heights-based Custom Tape – an important ingredient in leveraging the experience, expertise, and excellent reputation of Custom Tape.

"We are very excited to take this next step with CGR," said Gilberg. "We look forward to expanding CGR's capabilities and taking them into new markets. Their ERP system will greatly benefit our customers and hopefully increase our overall efficiency, as well as increase our throughput and help us reduce costs and waste."

About CGR Products (www.cgrproducts.com)

Since its beginnings in 1963 as Carolina Gasket and Rubber Company, CGR Products has been the go-to provider of customized flexible fabrication solutions for the industrial OEM markets. CGR Products cuts, slits, laminates, and skives flexible, non-metallic materials into precision components at four locations – including its corporate headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina, as well as in Decatur, Alabama, Waukesha, Wisconsin, and its newest location in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. CGR has combined personnel, capabilities, financial strength, and expertise to provide quality custom cut parts and exceptional customer service. CGR strives to attain a high degree of responsiveness in all transactions with customers and suppliers so that doing business with the company is reliable, fast, and easy.



Contact:

Alan Johnson

Director of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

336-217-2808

SOURCE CGR Products

Related Links

www.cgrproducts.com

