CGTN America Launches Global Action Initiative Program & Documentary to Premiere on December 8 & 9, 2020 at 7p/EST

Global poverty is among the world's most pressing challenges. The program's participants address how climate change, inadequate access to healthcare and education, and COVID-19 affect efforts to combat poverty. They propose sustainable solutions to alleviate this worldwide problem.

The program will include the premiere of two documentaries that give the audience on an in-depth look at the causes of extreme poverty, the steps being taken to alleviate it worldwide, and the work that remains to be done.

"In 75 years, we've gone from 1 in 2 people living in extreme poverty to under 1 in 10 in 2019. China accounts for a large part of this global achievement, but it's not yet the time to celebrate. Seventy-five years after the founding of the UN, we are facing one of the greatest global challenges of our time," says Fabrizio Hochschild-Drummond, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General.

"The media should take the initiative to play the role of a crucial bridge," says Shen Haixiong, President of China Media Group, "We'd like to partner with international media outlets and cooperate with the UN and international community to establish a platform on sharing poverty alleviation experience in a pragmatic and effective manner and build a world community that can experience shared development without poverty."

The International Monetary Fund warns that the pandemic could reverse over 30 years of progress fighting global poverty. According to Geoffrey Okamoto, First Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund, "Countries are going to have to do more with less government fiscal resources, putting increased focus on the quality of government spending."

