CGTrader Joins Khronos Group as Contributor Member to Help Shape the Future of 3D Commerce

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTrader, the world's leading 3D model provider, has announced today it has joined Khronos Group, an open consortium of pioneering companies creating advanced 3D standards. As Contributor Member, CGTrader reasserts its ongoing commitment to playing an active role in developing consistent guidelines and standards for the scalable production and distribution of 3D media and shaping the future of 3D commerce.

"Since the company was founded by a 3D designer Marius Kalytis (COO) a decade ago, CGTrader has been committed to making 3D content accessible to all industries and businesses," explains CGTrader CEO and co-founder Dalia Lasaite. "Creating consistent standards and 3D asset experience will accelerate the mass adoption of 3D media across all platforms and customer touchpoints, enriching online experiences and inevitably paving the way for future innovation. We are delighted to join forces with the preeminent leaders of the Khronos Group and contribute to developing the guidelines for 3D media standards."

Established in 2011, CGTrader is the world's largest 3D content provider, with 1.1M 3D models and 3.9M 3D designers on board. Today, more than 420,000 businesses are sourcing assets on CGTrader Stock Marketplace, and leading eCommerce brands and retailers are using CGTrader ARsenal, the end-to-end 3D product visualization and AR platform, to generate 3D content at scale for the entire eCommerce pipeline.

Brands like Nike, Microsoft, Made.com, Nvidia, and Staples choose the ARsenal enterprise platform to produce high-quality, photorealistic 3D assets for everything from product prototyping and marketing collateral to virtual showrooms and product experiences.

By combining its state-of-the-art 3D automation tools with the world's largest 3D designer community, CGTrader ARsenal gains a unique scalability advantage. The company can handle thousands of 3D models per month to deliver top-quality visuals in timelines that are not feasible for most other providers. As retailers accelerate their digital transformation journey, 3D content and AR-powered solutions allow them to offer compelling brand experiences that drive sales, dramatically reduce buyer's remorse and ultimately, redefine the concept of traditional retail.

About CGTrader:

CGTrader is the world's leading provider of 3D content. More than 420,000 customers globally, including more than 150 Fortune 500 enterprises, trust CGTrader to source and manage three-dimensional content. The company has two core product lines: CGTrader Stock Marketplace that unites over 3.9M professional 3D designers, and CGTrader Arsenal, the end-to-end 3D product visualization platform that empowers global e-commerce leaders to generate amazing product visuals and AR experiences using 3D models.

About The Khronos Group

The Khronos Group is an open, non-profit, member-driven consortium of over 150 industry-leading companies creating advanced, royalty-free, interoperability standards for 3D graphics, augmented and virtual reality, parallel programming, vision acceleration and machine learning. Khronos activities include 3D Commerce™, ANARI™, glTF™, NNEF™, OpenCL™, OpenGL®, OpenGL® ES, OpenVG™, OpenVX™, OpenXR™, SPIR-V™, SYCL™, Vulkan®, and WebGL™. Khronos members drive the development and evolution of Khronos specifications and are able to accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge platforms and applications through early access to specification drafts and conformance tests.

Contact information:

Juste Semetaite

Head of Marketing, CGTrader ARsenal

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20505/3327274/1402781.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE CGTrader