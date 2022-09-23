Ch-a Mosley Joins BFF Enterprises As The New Co-owner

Florida-based independent insurance company welcomed Ch-a Mosley as the new co-owner, who will be helping with company expansion and bringing in more business.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving the Clearwater, Tampa Bay area with its wide range of insurance products, BFF Enterprises (bffenterprises.org) has made its name by fulfilling the unique needs of businesses, families, and individuals. They currently offer an array of services, including Life Insurance, Indexed Universal Life Insurance, Annuities, and Health Insurance. And now, the company is proud to welcome Ch-a Mosley as the new co-owner.

The daughter of the Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role in Magnum PI, Ch-a Mosley is committed to bringing her sense of ambition and charming personality to enable BFF Enterprises to step into the forefront of the insurance industry.

Long time CEO of BFF Enterprises stated, "We are honored and overjoyed to be joined by Ch-a Mosley, she is appreciated by our clients, and she is very knowledgeable. I am sure she will show great interest and enthusiasm in undertaking the duties as the co-owner. BFF Enterprises welcomes her and wishes her all the best in the journey ahead - it's time to expand the company."

BFF Enterprises is looking forward to a start of a new era with Ch-a Mosley. She will play a significant role in helping the company discover new horizons. Her presence as the co-owner will definitely boost customer confidence and enhance their impeccable customer service, which industry professionals have long lauded.

Located in Clearwater, FL, BFF Enterprises currently works with Gradient Financial Group as the primary brokerage firm. As an independent firm, the company enables its customers to shop from different carriers and helps them find the best policy for their individual needs.

