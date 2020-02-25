CH Acquisitions Closes Curry House Restaurants

"Due to misrepresentation of the legal status of many employees during the purchase process, we were forced to close all locations shortly after purchasing of the business for a prolonged period of time. This extended closure caused Curry House to lose several weeks of sales, retrain a largely new staff, and created confusion amongst guests as to the operating status of the restaurants. All of these factors negatively impacted sales even after reopening," said Drake Yoshida, Director of CH Acquisitions, LLC.

"While we did everything possible to increase sales, we are unable to continue operating these restaurants at the severe loss caused by the misrepresentation from the seller, House Foods America. We were in contact with the seller in the weeks prior to closing these units in an attempt to get them to take the restaurants back, but they refused," stated Yoshida.

CH Acquisitions, LLC, purchased Curry House Japanese Curry and Spaghetti from House Food America in June 2019.

Contact: Kmarquez@curryhouse-usa.com

SOURCE Curry House