CH4 Global™ Appoints Chief Business Development Officer and New Chief Operations Officer to Rapidly Scale Production and Globalization

Chris Rose has a mandate to develop CH4 Global's external partnerships to rapidly scale up and maximize the company's global impact through its GHG-mitigation solutions, particularly its Asparagopsis-based product family for ruminant animals. Prior to joining CH4 Global, Mr. Rose had a 27-year career at Procter & Gamble, where he was Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, and led global M&A, business development, and licensing. He also led multiple efforts for the P&G ventures group, working with members of the startup community to launch and build new global brands in new product categories – full bio here.

Tim Williams, who will commence work in his new role June 20th, 2022, will lead CH4 Global operations, including the company's subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand, to enable rapid growth and maturation of operations—from Asparagopsis hatchery, growing operations, harvest, and quality control, to the manufacturing of finished products, to distribution and global product availability. Mr. Williams' breadth of expertise includes single-plant and multi-plant management, P&L management, resource allocation, lean manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, cost containment, logistics, end-to-end supply chain, and procurement. He has led these functional areas at companies such as Combe, where he was Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Supply Chain, and Bunge, where he was Director of Integrated Process Improvement. As COO at Vi-Jon, the world's largest provider of private-label personal care products, Mr. Williams transformed the company's operations, supply chain, and customer service function – full bio here.

Mr. Rose said that he is "excited to work alongside such a stellar leadership team to realize the full potential of CH4 Global's technology. Together, we can have a significant impact on the world (environment, farmers/ranchers, indigenous people), and make the most of this outstanding business opportunity for the benefit of all involved."

Mr. Williams commented, "I'm inspired, honored, and humbled by the opportunity to work with the CH4 Global team and together make an impact on the planet and climate change. Everything that I've done in my career before today is preparation for taking on this extremely worthwhile challenge."

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to positively impact climate change worldwide. With expertise in turning ambitious ideas into successful, fit-for-purpose products, CH4 Global enables customers to radically reduce methane emissions in support of the 2-degree Celsius target. Its first line of methane-reducing cattle feed additives is derived from Asparagopsis Seaweed, for large beef and dairy producers, which, even if adopted for only 10% of cattle, would deliver more climate benefit than decommissioning 50 million fossil-fueled cars. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more: www.ch4global.com

Media Contacts

North America, South America

Charlene Moore

+1 831.331.5332

[email protected]

NZ, AU and Asia

Sam Hardy

+0 456.714.622

[email protected]

SOURCE CH4 Global, Inc.