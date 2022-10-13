CHA Acquires North Carolina-based Frazier Engineering

Wastewater Conveyance Expert Strengthens CHA's Growing Water/Wastewater Team

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative engineering design, consulting and construction management firm, announced today it has acquired Frazier Engineering, a leading civil engineering firm focused on sewer system assessment and rehabilitation. Frazier Engineering is based in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, with 45 employees. Frazier is known for highly specialized work on sewer system condition assessment, flow monitoring, rehabilitation design and construction management, and sewer system planning and design. The firm also has two offices in South Carolina and provides services in Virginia and Tennessee

"Frazier Engineering is a great strategic addition to our growing water infrastructure team and brings talented technical staff and specialized capabilities that are in demand by many municipality clients," said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings. "Water and sewer infrastructure is in a critical state for many municipalities, and Frazier will support our efforts to continue building a leading national firm assembling the skills necessary to address infrastructure challenges across the U.S."

Frazier Engineering President Aaron Frazier said, "CHA has a strong reputation for delivering quality solutions with exceptional client service. We share that commitment to quality and exceeding our clients' expectations, and we're excited to be part of a firm with diverse national capabilities and a large geographic footprint. This acquisition will open up new and exciting opportunities for our employees and expand the services we can provide to our clients."

Frazier will be rebranded to CHA Consulting, Inc. effective immediately.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering design, consulting and construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 61st largest engineering firm in the United States in 2022 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architecture, survey, asset management, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

Frazier Engineering, P.A. was founded in North Carolina in 1998 and has grown to become a leader in sewer evaluation, planning, design, and construction management. Frazier's primary services include sewer rehabilitation design; sewer system evaluation, planning and design; sewer system evaluation surveys (SSES) including smoke testing and maintenance hole inspections; and flow monitoring.

