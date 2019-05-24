CHA Appoints Jim Stephenson Chief Strategy Officer

ALBANY, N.Y. and BOSTON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm, announces the appointment of Jim Stephenson as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Based in Boston, Jim will lead CHA's strategic development, acquisitive growth initiatives, and go-to-market strategies.

"Jim Stephenson is the perfect addition to the CHA leadership team. He will bring new dynamic and strategic thinking that will help propel CHA into a future marked by growth and the attainment of our aspiration of being the best company in the industry," said Mike Carroll, President and CEO of CHA. "As the Chief Strategy Officer in a competitor firm, Jim was key in leading that firm from a roughly quarter billion-dollar business to a top 20 player in our industry. Jim brings a strategic and experienced mind to our executive team which will clearly contribute to our continued progress on CHA's path to a top firm and power player in the AEC industry."

Jim brings more than 20 years of financial and corporate development experience to CHA. Prior to joining CHA, he was the Chief Strategy Officer at TRC Companies, ranked #20 on the ENR Top 500, where he was responsible for structuring a five-year strategic growth plan focused on executing acquisitive growth and strategic investments, and also co-led TRC's successful public to private sale transaction to New Mountain Capital in 2017. Jim was also a director at Huron Consulting Group, Inc. directing financial restructuring and operational turnaround efforts in a variety of industries. He has been awarded the Environmental Business Journal – Large Company M&A Award four times, most recently outstanding achievement in M&A in 2018 and is a frequent panelist at industry events.

"CHA is poised for unprecedented growth and I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with its talented leadership team and financial partner First Reserve to bring the firm's best in class design work and services to new clients, geographies and market sectors," said Jim Stephenson.

Jim earned his MBA in financial and international business at American University – Kogod School of Business in Washington, D.C. and his B.A. in business management at Clark University in Worcester, MA.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 37th largest pure design firm in the United States in 2019 by Engineering News Record and has annual revenue of $282 million. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, PDT Architects, and Daedalus Projects, Inc. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

