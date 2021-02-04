CHA Consulting, Inc. Acquires Florida-Based Reiss Engineering

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative, full-service engineering consulting and construction management firm, announced today that it has acquired Reiss Engineering, an engineering and consulting firm specializing in water and wastewater solutions with 40 employees and four offices in central Florida.

"The joining of CHA and Reiss Engineering expands our water/wastewater capabilities into the growing Florida infrastructure market while providing both teams greater resources and reach into the Southeast. The combined capabilities of our two firms will bring tremendous value to both CHA and Reiss water clients," said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings. "This is a great complementary fit for both companies, and we look forward to coming together as one firm in the coming months."

Reiss Engineering President, C. Robert Reiss, PhD, PE, said, "Our combined teams will bring some of the highest caliber talent in water and wastewater together to expand our services throughout Florida. Working as one integrated team will open up meaningful opportunities for our staff and provides our clients with the added value of the many resources and specialized services offered by CHA."

"The need for clean water and innovative wastewater and reuse solutions is accelerating with the growing Florida demographics. This union deepens our combined water resources capability, furthering CHA's reach as a leading full-service water/wastewater provider to serve the essential water infrastructure needs of our clients," said John Hensley, CHA Infrastructure Sector President.

Stambaugh Ness initiated this transaction and served as Reiss Engineering's advisor.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering consulting and construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 50th largest engineering firm in the United States in 2020 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architecture, survey, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

About Reiss Engineering

Reiss Engineering is an engineering and consulting firm specializing in water and wastewater solutions based in Orlando, Florida. Reiss provides a high level of technical capability including planning, design, construction management, and operational assistance for municipal infrastructure supporting clean water, wastewater, reuse, and stormwater. Reiss has offices throughout Florida including Orlando, Tampa, Winter Haven, and Melbourne. For more information, please visit www.reisseng.com.

