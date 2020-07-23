CHA Social Media Campaign Encourages Public to Wear Masks

"Wearing a mask is about caring for your friends and neighbors and follows Christ's simple commandment to love one another. It's an easy, safe and effective way to protect everyone and promote the common good," said Sr. Mary Haddad, RSM, the president and CEO of CHA. "Wearing a mask as recommended by health officials can make a big difference in slowing the transmission of COVID-19, which is critically important while a vaccine is being developed."

CHA has created a microsite – www.chausa.org/masks - where the public can download images and animated GIF and MP4 files in English and Spanish to share on social media. The animations present a series of myths and facts designed to clarify some of the misinformation about wearing masks. The webpage also provides links to useful information, resources and articles about the importance of wearing masks in public during the pandemic.

Catholic hospitals, health systems and sponsoring congregations that are members of CHA started sharing the campaign on their social media channels earlier this month. Among other organizations joining CHA in promoting the #LoveThyNeighbor campaign is the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU). "In a pandemic, everyone holds an ethical responsibility for one another. It's love of neighbor, good science and good health all rolled into one," said Rev. Dennis H. Holtschneider, CM, president of the ACCU.

To learn more about how several CHA members such as Ascension, CommonSpirit Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CHRISTUS and Mercy are using various strategies and tactics to encourage the use of masks by the public, please see this article from Catholic Health World.

The Catholic Health Association of the United States is the national leadership organization of the Catholic health ministry, representing the largest nonprofit provider of health care services in the nation.

1 in 7 patients in the U.S. is cared for in a Catholic hospital each day.

Catholic health care, which includes more than 2,200 hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, systems, sponsors, and related organizations, serves the full continuum of health care across our nation.

Learn more at www.chausa.org.

