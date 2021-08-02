Chad Hotovec Named As CEO And Director Of Burns & McDonnell India

"Chad has shown steadfast leadership, continually growing and developing the Oil, Gas & Chemical Group in India," says Mike Brown, president of Burns & McDonnell International. "His focus on client service and his connection with the rest of the firm will serve us all greatly as he undertakes this new challenge. I am excited to see him apply his ingenuity, servant leadership mindset and talents in this new role."

Chad has 15 years of experience working across roles including project controls, division cost management, project engineering and project management. He has contributed towards implementing new systems and processes, improving cost-efficiency and developing high-performing teams. By applying skills he's developed through different roles, his team has been working to diversify the firm's India operations in different sectors, product lines and geographies.

"I feel so grateful for this opportunity. I've been part of the Burns & McDonnell India family for last few years and can't wait to see what the future holds," Hotovec says. "First, we must continue to champion the employee experience. Each employee has played an important role in making us a great place to work in Mumbai, and we can build on that foundation by continuing to establish and implement policies defining our commitment to diversity and inclusion and investing in skill development, leadership growth and succession planning.

"We need to continue to be a catalyst for growth and a global center of excellence. We must see to it that we continue to get the right people on the bus and in the right seats and partner with the business lines so they can leverage our support and expand our services around the globe. I also want to see us capitalize on local opportunities by leveraging our technical capabilities and outstanding client service, improving local brand awareness and marketing through proactive engagement, and establishing financial performance metrics that reflect true performance."

Established in 2013 in Mumbai, Burns & McDonnell India is a full-service engineering company with multidisciplinary capabilities across oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, transmission and distribution, energy/power, environmental services, and food and consumer product sectors. During the past three years, Burns & McDonnell India more than doubled the size of its team. It has also been recognised by Great Place to Work Institute for five consecutive years, including in the large company category for the first time in 2021.

