Chad Jasmin, VP of Sales and Customer Experience, Named Among Top 100 Strategists by Client Success

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Jasmin, Wi-Tronix Vice President of Sales and Customer Experience, was recognized by his colleagues, business partners, and peers in the customer success community by being named to the Top 100 Customer Success Strategist list.

Wi-Tronix is proud to have our own Chad Jasmin named to this list of the Top 100 Strategists in Customer Success.

Client Success® in partnership with Success Hacker and Success Coaching compiled a people's choice list, nominated and voted upon the community. This list brings together some of the greatest minds in the Customer Success industry to help raise awareness and highlight the contributions made to this Customer Success Community.

As a goal-oriented leader with over a decade of experience, Chad Jasmin focuses on improving performance while reducing costs in the highly competitive rail industry. Starting out in the Rail industry, his talents in resource management, business solutions, and process improvements enabled him to serve in Product and Sales leadership roles before becoming the VP of Sales and Customer Experience for Wi-Tronix.

"Helping our customers drive positive, business outcomes is one of my biggest goals," says Chad Jasmin, "I encourage my team to learn with me and strive to become more customer focused. We don't allow fear to hold us back, we use that to step forward in our journey, focus on the end state, reflecting on the customer experience through our interactions – growing through networking and education." Chad goes on to say, "When you focus on the best outcomes and experiences for your customers, your team will have success."

Wi-Tronix is proud to have our own Chad Jasmin named to this list of the Top 100 Strategists in Customer Success. To learn more about this list and the other professionals on it, please visit https://successcoaching.co/top-100-customer-success

About Wi-Tronix

Wi-Tronix®, LLC delivers advanced IoT platforms for the rail industry that provide actionable information and insights on how networks are performing in real-time. By enabling continuous improvement with a powerful combination of connectivity, analytics, alerts and more, we are enabling freight, passenger railroads and transit systems with the tools that help enhance safety, operational efficiency, and service reliability. The Wi-Tronix team is passionately committed to its global vision of saving lives and ensuring the most efficient and reliable movement of goods and people throughout the world. Find out more about Wi-Tronix at www.wi-tronix.com or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact: Jessica Sawyer-Lueck | [email protected] | 630-679-9927 ext. 369

SOURCE Wi-Tronix