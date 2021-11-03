Chad Nutsch Joins as CEO of Alūr Global Talent Management Agency

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Influencer and celebrity management agency, Alūr Global, which specializes in personal brand development and collaborations, brings on Chad Nutsch as co-CEO to head growth, E-commerce, and operational optimizations. With the rapid emergence of social media personalities as entrepreneurs, personal brand managers are in greater need now than ever. However, as a result of the sheer volume of brands craving creator collaborations, the percentage of available management is at an all-time low, sending popular creators into a scramble to find knowledgeable and experienced managers. Chad's experience as a talent manager to multiple high-profile talent, and as a successful E-commerce entrepreneur makes him a sought-after manager and is a valuable addition to the Alūr Global team. Chad's E-commerce apparel company, Hera x Hero achieved distribution in 92 countries its first year in business.

On bringing Chad on as co-CEO, Joe Delbridge states: "Having represented Chad, I'm impressed by his acumen, accomplishments, and work ethic, and I'm honored that he's chosen Alūr Global as his partner. Chad brings years of successful talent management and business growth to the team and he sees things differently from most entrepreneurs, especially managers, which I like. To know Chad's story is to know he's already defeated the odds life has thrown at him in grand fashion multiple times and I'm thrilled he's here to help drive the company forward."

More information on Alūr Global can be found on their website: https://alurglobal.com

About Alūr Global: Alūr Global was started by influencer marketing veteran, Joe Delbridge, who started his agency in 2012. In addition to representing high-level talent and booking appearances at conventions and events, Alūr Global offers a full suite of services that allow for long-term growth for their clients including brand deal collaborations, licensing, event bookings, public relations, and marketing strategy.

