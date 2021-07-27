Chad Pennington Named 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Ambassador

ROCHESTER, Minn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Pennington, the only player twice named professional football's comeback player of the year (2006, 2008) is now also a two-time Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award program ambassador. Pennington, who served as the spokesperson for the college football awards program in 2018, will once again help the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization, share inspiring comeback stories of college football student-athletes from all levels.

Pennington, who played his college football at Marshall University, was selected in the first-round of the 2000 NFL draft by the New York Jets.

At the end of the season, three student-athletes will be chosen as Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winners and honored at a special ceremony during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Nominees and winners will be selected by a panel of writers, editors and sports information directors from CoSIDA, AP and Touchdown Illustrated as well as Fiesta Bowl representatives. Past winners have included: 2018 – Antwan Dixon (Kent State), Seth Simmer (Dartmouth), Antonio Wimbush (Carson-Newman); 2019 – Jake Luton (Oregon State), Drew Wilson (Georgia Southern), Octavion Wilson (Salisbury University); 2020 – Jarek Broussard (Colorado), Kenneth Horsey (Kentucky) and Silas Kelly (Coastal Carolina). For a list of honorees, visit www.Comeback-Player.com.

"Having faced adversity throughout my career, I completely understand the challenges college football student-athletes face and the importance of perseverance, a strong work-ethic, and determination to overcome adversity," said Pennington. "I know by sharing these comeback stories we will motivate others to work hard to overcome setbacks and achieve their dreams."

About Mayo Clinic: Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.

About CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America): CoSIDA was founded in 1957 and is a 3,000+ member national organization comprised of the sports public relations, media relations and communications/information professionals throughout all levels of collegiate athletics in the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit cosida.com.

