Chad Van Horn, Esq. Publishes Second Book, 'The Debt Life,' a Bestseller

The immediate success of the book points to the value of the book's easy-to-read informational content. In The Debt Life , Van Horn illustrates effective solutions to help real-life individuals and businesses find their way beyond "the debt life" and into financial solvency, stability, and peace of mind. The reader can easily connect their situations to the circumstances described in the book, realizing they are not alone and are in control of creating a brighter future.

The Debt Life covers many causes of financial distress, including but not limited to – credit card debt, unexpected medical expenses, divorce, gambling, shopaholism, real estate flipping, student loans,and more. The book also explains ways to get out of debt, including consolidation, debt management, budget trimming, negotiation, and various bankruptcy options.

"Sometimes people feel like a failure when they file bankruptcy, that they're the only one who's ever had significant financial trouble," said Van Horn. "But the truth is bankruptcy is a financial tool used by millions of individuals and major corporations to help reduce or eliminate debt and to get on a path to recovery. The Debt Life tells this story. I hope that people realize that they're not alone, and a brighter future is not only attainable, but likely."

The Debt Life is available in paperback for $12.95 at www.tinyurl.com/DebtLifePaperback and includes a half-hour complimentary legal consultation. The Debt Life in digital format is available for $9.95 at www.DebtLifeBook.com. Plus, ten percent of all book sales will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, a nonprofit organization that empowers young people to reach their highest potential through one-to-one mentoring.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., is the largest bankruptcy firm in Broward County, Florida, based on total cases filed,* the fourth largest bankruptcy firm in Florida based on Chapter 7 cases filed** and the 22nd largest bankruptcy firm in the United States based on Chapter 7 filings.** The firm also was included on Inc. magazine's 2019 list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States.

The firm is dedicated to restoring peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding, and respect. Practice areas include personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt consolidation, civil litigation, debt relief, and consumer law.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with an office in Miami Lakes and West Palm Beach. For more information, call (954) 765-3166 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.

* Visit www.pacer.gov for statistics.

**According to 722 Redemption Funding, Inc.



