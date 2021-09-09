Chadwick BaRoss Announces Acquisition of J.F. McDermott

WESTBROOK, Maine, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Chadwick BaRoss Inc. (CBR), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of J.F. McDermott Corp. (McDermott), a Whitman, Massachusetts based leading distributor (since 1942) of equipment to the water and waste water industries.

Under the announced deal, all of McDermott's employees will be joining CBR, under the leadership of CBR President Jim Maxwell. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to be able to welcome J. F. McDermott's staff and lines of business as they join the CBR team, becoming our ninth location in New England," stated Maxwell. "McDermott's business and expertise, as well as their long tradition of excellence in customer service, will be an outstanding complement to CBR's existing operations and growth strategy as a leader in heavy equipment sales, leasing, renting, and servicing in the New England market. We're excited about the possibilities and relationships we can build upon for McDermott's customers, and look forward to continue serving them in an expanded fashion."

About Chadwick-BaRoss Inc.

For more than 90 years, Chadwick-BaRoss has been a regional leader in the construction equipment sale and leasing industry across New England. The company sells and services more than a dozen of the top brands of heavy equipment through its 9 branches for customers across New England.

