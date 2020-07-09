Chae Lee Joins Lion Semiconductor Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Semiconductor, a company developing switched-capacitor power ICs with world leading efficiencies, today announced that Chae Lee has joined the company's board of directors.

"I am very excited to welcome Chae Lee to our board. He has an extremely impressive track record of achieving business success and rapid revenue growth in the mobile market. Chae's experience will be a tremendous asset to Lion Semiconductor as we scale our business," said Wonyoung Kim, co-founder and CEO of Lion Semiconductor.

Mr. Chae Lee is currently CEO and President of Insyte Systems. He was previously Senior VP of NXP leading their Secure Interfaces and Power Solutions Business, and was Senior VP of Maxim Integrated leading their Mobility Business.

"Lion Semiconductor's impressive portfolio of switched-capacitor power IC products will be crucial to achieving faster battery charging and longer battery use time in future mobile devices. I am excited to join Lion Semiconductor's board and contribute to growing the company into a leader in mobile power business," said Chae Lee.

Lion Semiconductor's current board members are: Brian Long (Managing Partner of Atlantic Bridge Ventures), Andrew Kau (Partner of WRVI Capital), Amarjit Gill (Serial Entrepreneur; co-founder of SiByte, PA Semi, Agnilux, Maginatics), Wonyoung Kim and John Crossley (co-founders of Lion Semiconductor).

Lion Semiconductor, Inc. develops high efficiency switched-capacitor power ICs. Lion Semiconductor's high efficiency technology and products enable ultra-fast wired and wireless charging and longer battery use-time in mobile devices. Lion Semiconductor has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners in San Francisco, Korea and China. Additional information about Lion Semiconductor can be found at www.lionsemi.com and LinkedIn.

