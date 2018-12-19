Chain-bar App developed by Evolutional Chain Group and Chain The World links Blockchain Investors together safeguarding their investments

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly developed by Evolutional Chain Group and Chain The World, Chain-bar app is aimed at providing an interactive platform for the blockchain investors to exchange views and financial tips safeguarding their investments.



The research and development of the Chain-bar app is backed by a joint partnership between Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Smart Dubai.



Under the slogan of 'Shi Guo Bai Cheng - Ten Countries Hundred Cities', the Chain-bar app will expand its reach to hundreds of major cities in ten countries. Operations and service centers will be established in China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Philippines, Cambodia and Dubai.



The Chain-bar app can cater for millions of online users to share their industry insights and investment advices - whether it is about a digital currency's value going up or a new digital currency being launched in the market, knowing when to buy or sell before massive market shift gives the investors a game-changing upper hand.



According to Roger Wong, the President of Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce Foundation cum Chief Strategic Officer of the Chain-bar app, "Imagine, what if we sold Bitcoin before November 2018 (Avg. $6k/unit) instead of after November 2018 (Avg. $3k~4k/unit)? This is just the tip of the iceberg on how important the timely investment analysis could be."



Being a blockchain-investment focused community ensures that news, information and market trends shared on its 'Chain Community' platform will always be of value and relevant to digital currencies and blockchain technology.



In a nutshell, the Chain-bar app is tailor-made for enthusiasts in the blockchain technology industry. The users can participate in chat groups for interactive learning on the blockchain investments, subscribe to 'Blockchain Wallet' for one-stop currency management and keep abreast of first-hand industry information and real-time currency market updates safeguarding their investments.



Download the Chain-bar app now at http://www.chain-bar.com to further explore and enjoy its user-friendly functions.

