Chain Reaction Agency for Digital Marketing and SEO Awarded 11 MENA Search Awards in 2021

About the wins, Head of SEO, Furat Mohammad, said: "I am thrilled to see that our use of the best SEO strategies and the most advanced tools has led us to winning multiple awards in the SEO category. It gives us great satisfaction to have our efforts globally recognized and we will humbly carry these wins as an accolade through our journey as SEO experts."

Thanks to Chain Reaction's advanced tools and expertise, it won the following MENA Search Awards in 2021: Best Use of Search – Not for Profit, Best Use of Search – Health, Best Use of Search – Fashion, Best Integrated Campaign, Best Arabic PPC Campaign, Best Arabic SEO Campaign, Use of Content Marketing in Arabic, Best Integrated Digital Campaign, Best Use of Search - Finance (Silver), Best Large SEO Agency, and Best Large Integrated Search Agency.

Chain Reaction's CEO, Saif Jarad, said: "I am extremely proud of our talents for these wins that came as a reward of their hard work and dedication. Over the years, Chain Reaction has shown significant growth across performance marketing, creative and technology. Our expertise in the search marketing field and the strong partnerships we have built over the years have allowed us to thrive in the competitive world of digital marketing across the region."

It is worth mentioning that MENA Search Awards are part of the global Search awards that were founded by Nicky Wake nearly a decade ago. The MENA Search Awards are dedicated to rewarding and celebrating the best agencies in the search field, which is inclusive of PPC, SEO, and Content Marketing in the Middle East and North Africa region. The judging criteria that MENA Search Award's judges follow ensures awarding the best agencies that create significant change and development in the search field.

Chain Reaction is an award-winning agency that combines innovation, data, and technology to craft powerful digital experiences that make an impact, shape culture and connect brands with people.

Chain Reaction has offices in Amman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, demonstrating its constant growth and development across the region in order to provide the most extraordinary digital experiences and desired outcomes for its clients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713623/Chain_Reaction_Dubai_Team.jpg

SOURCE Chain Reaction

